SSC GD constable final result 2023 out at ssc.nic.in, check result PDF

SSC GD final result 2023, SSC GD final result 2023 direct download link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau exam 2022 results today, August 20. All those who appeared in the SSC GD 2023 exam can download their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The conducted the written test from January 10 to February 13 at various exam centers. The SSC GD CBT results 2023 were announced on April 8 wherein a total of 3,70,998 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the physical eligibility test (PET/PST).

The result of SSC GD 2023 PET/ PST was declared on June 30 (except for the State of Manipur) wherein 93,228 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The DV/ DME and RME were conducted by CRPF from July 17 to August 7. The results have now been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download SSC GD 2023 results followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC GD 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in Click on the ‘result’ tab Click on ‘Constable-GD’ It will take you to the notification page Now, click on the SSC GD 2023 result PDF link A PDF will appear on the screen containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates Download and save SSC GD 2023 result PDF for future reference

According to the official notice, the select list has been prepared as per All India vacancies and State-wise vacancies with further reservation for candidates of Border Districts/ Naxal or Militancy affected Districts within the State. Candidates belonging to Border/ Naxal or Militancy affected Districts have been considered against general area vacancies or against vacancies in such areas in the State concerned as may be advantageous to them. Allocation to SSF, NCB or CAPFs has been done as per merit cum preference of the candidates, subject to availability of vacancies in State/ UT concerned, reservation for Border district and Naxal/ Militancy affected districts and category-wise reservation.

SSC GD Marksheet 2023

The marksheets will be uploaded in due course of time. However, the commission has yet not given any specific date on the release of the marksheet. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest update