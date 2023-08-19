SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, Raise objections if any by August 22

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key out on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier 1 answer key for Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, SSC, ssc.nic.in.

In order to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key, the candidates are required to login using their login ID and password. The commission conducted the tier 1 exam from August 2 to 17 at different centres across the country. The candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ‘SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key’

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter you login id and other details

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key will appear on the screen

Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key and save it for future reference

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key direct download link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key: Objection Dates

Candidates who are not satisfied with SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key, they may raise objections from August 19 to 22 till 6 pm. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- per question/answer key challenged. Representations received after the due date will not be entertained. Candidates can directly access the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key download link by clicking on the above link.