SSC Calendar 2023 out for various recruitment exams at ssc.nic.in, check schedule

SSC Calendar 2023, SSC JE 2023 paper 2 exam date, SSC CHSL tier 2 exam date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an exam calendar for various exams. The calendar has been released for the exam scheduled to be held in the month of October, November and December. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on October 25, 26, and 27, 2023, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier II) exam is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2023, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) will be conducted on December 4 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be conducted on December 22, 2023. The detailed information will be shared in due course of time.

How to download SSC Calendar 2023?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'Important Notice - Schedule of Examinations'

A PDF will open containing the exam dates

Download and save SSC Calendar 2023 for future reference

SSC Admit Card 2023 for JE, CGL, CHSL, SI exams

The commission will upload the admit cards for the upcoming Junior Engineer, Combined Graduation Level, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam prior 15 days of the exam. The candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of SSC for latest updates.