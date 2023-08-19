UPSC IFS 2023 Main DAF 1 available at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IFS 2023 Main DAF 1 Form at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS 2023 Main DAF 1, UPSC IFS 2023 main DAF 1 link: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Service Main 2023 DAF 1. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can submit their detailed application form for the mains exam scheduled on November 26.

The last date for submitting the detailed application form is August 28 till 6 pm.

The commission has uploaded the detailed application form 1 on the commission’s website of those who have qualified in the screening test held through the civil services prelims exam 2023 for admission to the Indian Forest Service Main exam 2023. The application is available at the official website. Candidates can submit it by August 28.

UPSC IFS 2023 main daf 1: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, ‘UPSC IFS 2023 main daf 1’ It will take you to the login page Enter your details Upload documents, pay fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

UPSC IFS 2023 main daf 1 direct link

UPSC IFS 2023 main daf 1: Who can apply?

Those who have qualified in the prelims exam can apply for the mains exam registration. According to the official notification, the age limit of the candidates should not be above of 32 years and they have completed graduation degree from a recognized university. Candidates who are currently in government service, government owned industrial undertakings or any private employment should submit their applications directly to commission.