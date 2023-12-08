MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023 out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023 is available at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card download link: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit cards for the State Services (Prelims) Exam 2023. All those who applied for the said exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page. The link to the admit card is accessible at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MP State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted on December 17 in two sessions – from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. Candidates can check the exact time of the exam on their admit cards. Candidates can download the MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, mppsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your login details and click on 'submit'

MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET/PST test (for certain roles), document verification process, and Physical interview (if required). Candidates can download their call letters directly by clicking on the above link.

MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of two mandatory papers that will contain objective-type questions. The questions will be based on subjects such as General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2/CSAT. There will be no penalty for incorrect responses in the exam. Candidates will have a duration of two hours to complete each paper.

