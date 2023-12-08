KPSC Group C hall ticket 2023 released, download at kpsc.kar.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KPSC Group C hall ticket 2023 download link is available at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

KPSC Group C hall ticket 2023: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit cards for Group C Posts. All those who applied for KPSC Group C recruitment exam 2023 can download their call letters from the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in.

To download the call letters, the candidates are required to use their application ID, date of birth and other details on the login page. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the KPSC Group C hall ticket.

How to download KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023?

Visit the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Download Hall-Ticket for Group-C posts Dated 04 and 05-11-2023'

A new login page will appear on the screen

Enter your application id, date of birth, select exam name, and click on the 'submit' button

KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Download KPSC Group C Hall Ticket 2023 and save it for future reference



KPSC Group C exam date

The commission has scheduled the KPSC Group C exam on 16th and 17th December 2023 at the various exam centres across the state. Candidates are required to carry their admit cards along with valid identity proof on the day of the exam. The call letter contains the essential details of the candidate including exam name, exam centre code, and exam venue among other necessary details. The candidates can directly download KPSC Group C hall ticket by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 242 vacancies of Accounts Assistants, Junior Account Assistants, Inspectors of cooperative societies, and inspectors of cooperative societies in the co-operative department. In case of any error, candidates may reach out to the exam authorities at helpline no: 18005728707.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, check roll number wise civil services merit list PDF