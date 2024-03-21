MPPSC SET 2024 registration begins today at mppsc.mp.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MPPSC SET 2024 registration begins

MPPSC SET 2024 registration: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will today start the registration window for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is April 20. The correction window will remain open between March 27 and April 20 till 12 pm.

MPPSC SET 2024: Educational qualification

Candidates who have passed a master's degree from a UGC-recognized institute are eligible to apply. The candidates belonging to the unreserved category should have obtained at least a minimum of 55 per cent marks in their postgraduation. However, this criteria for the reserved category is only 50 per cent marks. Moreover, applicants who are waiting for their final year results are also eligible to apply for the exam.

MPPSC SET 2024: Application Fee

The examination fee for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, EWS and Disabled category who are natives of Madhya Pradesh is Rs. 250. For other categories and candidates who are residents outside Madhya Pradesh, the application fee is Rs. 500.

MPPSC SET 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected in MPPSC SET 2024 based on marks obtained in the written examination. The written examination will be conducted in offline pen-paper mode, consisting of two question sets. The first set will be a general paper consisting of 50 questions from Teaching and Research Aptitude, while the second paper will have a total of 100 questions based on the subject of candidates' choice. The total marks for the written examination will be 300 and the maximum time to answer both papers will be 180 minutes.

To pass the written examination, candidates from unreserved categories will need to obtain a minimum of 40 percent marks in both the papers, while candidates from reserved categories will need to obtain a minimum of 35 percent marks.

