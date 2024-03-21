MPPSC PCS, Forest Service 2024 exam new date announced due to Lok Sabha Elections, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MPPSC PCS, Forest Service 2024 exam new date out

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has updated the exam schedule for the State Forest Service Examination and the State Service Preliminary Examination for 2024. According to the latest announcement, the exams will be conducted on June 23 instead of April 28. The decision to change the exam dates has been taken because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The commission has revised the schedule of both the recruitment exam and admit cards these exams can be downloaded from the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.gov.in from June 12. Once admit cards for these exams are out, the candidates will be able to download the MPPSC prelims admit card 2024 using their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download the MPPSC SSE, State Forest Service admit card 2024.

Instructions to be followed

The candidates will have to carry their admit cards on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates who qualify for the prelims examination will appear for the mains exam. The commission will announce the revised main examination date in due course of time. Candidates who applied for MPPSC PCS, Forest Service 2024 exam are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

ALSO READ | UPSC postpones civil services preliminary exam to THIS date due to Lok Sabha elections: Check here

Madhya Pradesh Loksabha Election Schedule

This year, Lok Sabha Elections are set to be conducted in four phases between April 19 and May 13 on 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam Pattern

MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam will have objective type two papers - General Studies and General Aptitude Test. Both papers consist of 200 marks each, and candidates will have to complete each paper in 2 hours. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

ALSO READ | No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of general elections confirms UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar