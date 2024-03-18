MP SET 2024 Notification OUT: How to fill application form?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MP SET 2024 Notification out

MP SET 2024 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 against advertisement no. 01/SET/Exam/2024, Dated 15/03/2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from March 21 onwards at the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is April 20, 2024. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Important dates:

MP SET Notification 2024 - March 15

Online application date: March 21

Last date for submission of application submission: April 20

Online Application Correction: March 27 to April 22

Last date for submission of application fee with late fee - April 21 to 30

MP SET Exam Date: to be notified

MP SET 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates possessing a master’s degree or its equivalent courses with 55 per cent marks from a recognized university.

Age Limit - There is no age limit for the aforesaid exam.

MP SET 2024: How to apply?

Visit the MPPSC's official website

On March 21, 2024, the MPPSC will make available the application link for the MP SET 2024 examinations. The link may be found on the website under the notifications area.

Get your login information by registering on the application portal.

Next, use your login credentials to log in one again and complete your personal information, educational background, and other details.

Proceed to the payment and use your preferred gateway to complete the transaction.

After carefully going over the completed application, proceed to apply for the MP SET 2024 notification.

After submitting your application successfully, download the MP SET 2024 application form for further use.

MP SET 2024 Application Fee

General Category: Rs. 500/-

Reserved Category: Rs.250/-

ALSO READ | NHPC Recruitment 2024 through GATE 2023: Apply online for 269 Trainee Engineer/Trainee Officer Posts