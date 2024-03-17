NHPC Recruitment 2024 through GATE 2023: Apply online for 269 Trainee Engineer/Trainee Officer Posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NHPC Recruitment 2024 through GATE 2023

NHPC Recruitment 2024 through GATE 2023: NHPC Limited is accepting online applications for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer/Trainee Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online before March 26. No applications will be accepted after the due date. Candidates are required to submit the application forms at the official website, nphcindia.com. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 269 vacancies. The selection of the candidate will be done via GATE 2023 score, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview. Interested candidates can check vacancy details, qualifications, how to apply, and other details below.

NHPC Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply?

Visit the official website, https://www.nhpcindia.com/

Click on 'Career'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NHPC Recruitment 2024 online application form'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to fill in complete details in the respective tabs on the online application form and save

After saving the application form, press the NEXT button to upload scanned copies of all relevant documents

Upload supporting documentation, pay the application fee, and submit the form

Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

Documents Required

The scanned copy of your passport-size colour photograph in JPG/JPEG format (Size between 25KB to 50KB)

The JPG or JPEG formatted scanned copy of your signature (size ranging from 15KB to 30KB)

To submit the application, have all necessary scanned documents ready in PDF format (they should be readable and range in size from 100KB to 400KB).

Application Fee

UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category - Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Women category - No Fee

Who is eligible?

Candidates applying to the aforesaid post should have a Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University and the age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years. Candidates are advised to check the official notification link pasted below for more details.

Salary

Trainee Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/E&C/IT/Geology/Environment) -Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000 (IDA)

