NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024: 1,377 vacancies to be recruited, registration soon

NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a short notice for recruitment to the non-teaching staff posts. According to the notice, a total of 1,377 vacancies for the post of Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Legal Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Supervisor, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RQ Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant, Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess helper and Multi-tasking staff in HQ/Regional offices and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas of NVs to be recruited.

The candidates will be posted anywhere in India. This recruitment drive will be on a direct basis. It should be noted that there will be no change on the initial posting on selection and a request for change of station will not be entertained in any circumstances.

The recruiting body has yet not shared any details on the commencement of online application forms. Once it is out, the details about the registration procedure will be shared in due course. Interested candidates can check qualification details, vacancies and other required details about this recruitment procedure.

Vacancy Break-up

Female Staff Nurse: 121 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 5 posts

Audit Assistant: 12 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 4 posts

Legal Assistant: 1 post

Stenographer: 23 posts

Computer Operator: 2 posts

Catering Supervisor: 78 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 posts

Electrician cum Plumber: 128 posts

Lab Attendant: 161 posts

Mess Helper: 442 posts

MTS: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Female Staff Nurse: B.Sc (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University/Institute. or regular course in B.Sc. nursing from a recognized university. or post basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized university. Registered as Nurse or Nurse Midwife with any state Nursing Council. Two and half years' experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Assistant Section Officer: Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University.

Audit Assistant: B Com from a recognized University.

Junior Translation Officer: Master's Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree level.

Legal Assistant: Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Computer Operator - BCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University. OR BE/8.Tech (Computer Science/IT)

Catering Supervisor: Bachelor's Degree in Hotel Management from an institution recognized by the Ministry of Tourism. Govt. of India/State Government.

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Senior Secondary Certificate (Class XII) from a recognized Board and possessing a minimum speed of 30 wpm in English typewriting or 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting.

Electrician cum Plumber: 10th class pass; Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Electrician/Wireman.

Lab Attendant: 10th Class pass with a certificate/ diploma in Laboratory Technique

Mess Helper: Matriculation pass (Class X passed from recognized board)

MTS: Class X from a recognized board.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to apply Online through NVS website at www.navodaya.gov.in.No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The dates of commencement of online applications will be shared in due course.

NVS Recruitment 2024 Official Notification

