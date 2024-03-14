TN TRB Secondary Grade Teacher Recruitment 2024: Deadline extended till March 20, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN TRB Secondary Grade Teacher Recruitment 2024 Registration Last Date Extended

TN TRB Secondary Grade Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has extended the registration deadline for secondary grade teacher posts. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can now submit their application forms on or before March 20. Earlier, the last date for submission of the online application date was March 15.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,768 vacancies for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher Posts. Selected candidates will be placed under the schools in Panchayat Union/Municipal/Corporation/Government/Primary and Middle schools operating under management DEE across the state. Candidates can check all the required details for the recruitment process below.

Who is eligible?

Candidates with a graduation degree and diploma in Elementary Education under the NCTE are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - The maximum age criteria for general category candidates is 53 years, while the upper age limit for the reserved category is 58 years. The cut-off date for age calculation is July 1, 2024.

What are the selection criteria for Secondary Grade Teacher Posts?

The selection of the candidates will be done on a three-staged process - written exam, document verification, and personal interview. Those who will qualify for the written test will be called for further recruitment process.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in

Click on the 'online application registration portal'

It will redirect you to a new window where you will find the direct link to DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF SECONDARY GRADE TEACHERS – 2024 application form

Click on Apply now

Register yourself first before submission of applications

Login with your login ID, and password after successful registration

Upload documents, pay an application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

