TN TRB annual planner 2024 released for various recruitment exams, check schedule

TN TRB annual planner: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the annual exam planner for various recruitment exams. Candidates who are preparing for TN TRB Recruitment 2023 exams can download the annual exam planner from the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The board has shared the exam dates along with the number of vacancies to be filled through each of these recruitment drives.

According to the official notice, a total of 6,281 vacancies will be filled in 2024 through various examinations including Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Post Graduate Assistants, and others. The official notification for recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) is expected to be released in January 2024 and the exam is likely in April. This recruitment drive will fill 1,766 vacancies in different departments.

The notification for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education will be released in February 2024. A total of 4,000 will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done through an entrance exam scheduled to be conducted in June 2024. The board has also announced the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2024 Paper - I & II. According to the tentative calendar, the TNTET 2024 for paper one and paper two will be conducted in July. However, the number of vacancies has yet not been disclosed by the board. The official notification is expected to be released in April 2024.

The notification for Post Graduate Assistants is likely to be released in May 2024 and a total of 200 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The entrance is tentatively scheduled for August 2024. Similarly, the notification for the Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF) is expected to be out in June 2024 for 120 vacancies. The exam is expected to be conducted in September 2024.

Candidates should note that the annual exam planner is tentative. There may be additions or deletions to examinations mentioned in the planner. The vacancies indicated are liable for modification before or after the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.