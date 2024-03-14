TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Last day today to register for 563 vacancies, apply now at tspsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : TSPSC TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 registration window closes today, March 14.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the registration window today for recruitment to the various government services through the Group 1 entrance exam 2024. Candidates who have yet not applied for TSPSC Group 1 recruitment 2024 exam can do so on the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

The facility for correcting errors in the application forms will open from March 23 to 27 at 5 pm. The preliminary exam (objective type) will be conducted in May/June. The admit card for the same will be uploaded seven days before the exam. The main conventional exam type will be conducted in September/October 2024.

A total of 563 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their online applications.

How to apply for TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024?

Step 1: Go to tspsc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Proceed to the 'New Registration OTR' area and finish the registration procedure for candidates.

Step 3: After registering, go into your account, choose the job you want to apply for, and log in.

Step 4: Complete the application, attach the necessary files, and pay the application cost.

Step 5: Submit the application form once all the required fields have been filled out.

Step 6: Lastly, don't forget to print off the completed application for your records.

Application Fee

Each candidate is required to pay Rs. 200/- as an application process fee and Rs. 120 as an examination fee. However, all unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee, and all government employees shall pay the prescribed exam fee.

Who is eligible?

Candidates with bachelor's degrees in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.