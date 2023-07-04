MP TET Varg 2 final result 2023 OUT on esb.mp.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP TET Varg 2 final result 2023 declared on esb.mp.gov.in

MP TET Varg 2 result 2023, MPPEB Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test result, MP result: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 Result today, July 4, 2023. All those who appeared in the MP TET Varg 2023 can download their results using credentials on the login page available on esb.mp.gov.in.

Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023 Varg 2 was conducted on May 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and 19 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM) and Afternoon (2 PM). This exam was conducted to recruit teachers for primary and upper primary schools in Madhya Pradesh. This year, 4, 50, 000 candidates applied for the exam.

The exam authority will release the cut-off marks for MP TET Varg 2 result 2023 in due course of time. However, the specific date and time have not been shared by the board. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of MPESB for the latest updates.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy SSR Agniveer 02/2023 Admit Card OUT, get link here

MP TET Varg 2 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MPESB - esb.mp.gov.in Click on 'results' Click on the notification link that reads, 'MP TET Varg 2 result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number and other details MP TET Varg 2 result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save MP TET Varg 2 result 2023 for future reference

ALSO READ | Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check eligibility, how to apply

MP TET Varg 2 result 2023: Passing Marks

To qualify for the Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test, a candidate belonging to the general category require to secure at least 60% marks in the test while the other category candidates would require only 50% marks in the test.