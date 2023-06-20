Tuesday, June 20, 2023
     
  4. Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check eligibility, how to apply

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check eligibility, how to apply

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates willing to opt Indian army have a golden opportunity to apply for the Short Service Commission Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and others.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2023 20:19 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 online applications available on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Indian Army has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission. Unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel are eligible to apply for the said posts. The online application link is now activated at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can apply online latest by July 19, 2023. The course will begin in Apr 2024 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from any recognized university. The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting of applications, centre allotment, and medical exams. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

For SSC(Tech)-62 Men

  1. Civil - 47 Posts
  2. Computer Science - 42 Posts
  3. Electrical - 17 Posts
  4. Electronics - 26 Posts
  5. Mechanical -34 Posts
  6. Misc Engg Streams - 9 Posts

For SSC(Tech)-33 Women

  1. Civil - 4 Posts
  2. Computer Science - 6 Posts
  3. Electrical - 2 Posts
  4. Electronics - 3 Posts
  5. Mechanical - 4 Posts

For Widows of Defence Personnel Only

  1. BE/B Tech - 1 Post
  2. SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) - 1 Post

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

While Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness applying for the post of SSCW (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC) must be graduates and for SSCW (Tech) post, a candidate should be B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream. Candidate studying in the final year of their Degree must ensure that she submits the proof of passing the Degree exam by 01 Apr 2024 to the Directorate General of Recruiting, failing which her candidature will be cancelled.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

  1. SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW (Tech ) Women - 20 to 27 years 
  2. SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2023 (For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only)

Apply Online

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting of applications, centre allotment, and medical exams. 

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

  1. Visit the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' under officers 
  3. Register yourself and fill out the application form
  4. Upload documents and submit
  5. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

Post Level Salary
Lieutenant Level-10 56,100 - 1,77,500
Captain Level- 10B 61,300-1,93,900
Major  Level- 11 69,400-2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel  Level- 12A   1,21,200-2,12,400
Colonel Level- 13 1,30,600-2,15,900
Brigadier Level -13A  1,39,600-2,17,600
Major General   Level- 14  1,44,200-2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG Scale  Level- 15 1,82,200-2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level- 16 2,05,400-2,24,400
VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level- 17  2,25,000/-(fixed)
COAS Level- 18   2,50,000/-(fixed)

 

