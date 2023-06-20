Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 online applications available on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Indian Army has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission. Unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel are eligible to apply for the said posts. The online application link is now activated at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can apply online latest by July 19, 2023. The course will begin in Apr 2024 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

To apply for the aforesaid posts, the candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from any recognized university. The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting of applications, centre allotment, and medical exams. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

For SSC(Tech)-62 Men

Civil - 47 Posts Computer Science - 42 Posts Electrical - 17 Posts Electronics - 26 Posts Mechanical -34 Posts Misc Engg Streams - 9 Posts

For SSC(Tech)-33 Women

Civil - 4 Posts Computer Science - 6 Posts Electrical - 2 Posts Electronics - 3 Posts Mechanical - 4 Posts

For Widows of Defence Personnel Only

BE/B Tech - 1 Post SSC(W)(Non Tech)(Non UPSC) - 1 Post

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

While Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness applying for the post of SSCW (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC) must be graduates and for SSCW (Tech) post, a candidate should be B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream. Candidate studying in the final year of their Degree must ensure that she submits the proof of passing the Degree exam by 01 Apr 2024 to the Directorate General of Recruiting, failing which her candidature will be cancelled.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

SSC(Tech) Men and SSCW (Tech ) Women - 20 to 27 years SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW(Tech)- A maximum of 35 years of age as on 01 Apr 2023 (For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only)

Apply Online

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting of applications, centre allotment, and medical exams.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on the 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' under officers Register yourself and fill out the application form Upload documents and submit Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Salary