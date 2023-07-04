Indian Navy SSR Agniveer 02/2023 Admit Card OUT, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023 released

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Download: Join Indian Navy has issued the admit card for Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) 02/2023 batch on its website. Aspirants registered for the recruitment examination can download the Indian Navy SSR Agniveer admit card through the official website-- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

To access and download the Indian Navy SSR Agniveer admit card 2023, candidates will have to log in with their registered mail ID and password. The Agniveer Navy Sailors Application 02/2023 is being held to recruit candidates for over 1,365 vacant posts of which 273 vacancies are registered for female candidates.

The authorities will conduct the written exam for SSR and MR recruitment from July 8 to July 11, 2023. The Agniveer (SSR) question paper will consist of objective-type questions. The paper pattern will comprise of four sections- English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. Candidates will have to attempt all the sections with a duration of 60 minutes to achieve an aggregate score.

ALSO READ | Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check eligibility, how to apply

The Agniveer (MR) question paper will consist of two sections - Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The difficulty level of the paper will be at the 10th level. The duration of the examination will be 30 minutes. Like the SSR exam, candidates are required to attempt all the sections and achieve an aggregate score.

How to Download Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can download the Indian Navy Agniveer admit card 2023 by logging in to the official website-- agniveernavy.cdac.in using their registered e-mail ID and password. After submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on your computer screen. Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the admit card before downloading it. Download the call letter PDF and take a print to carry on exam day.

Direct link to download Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023