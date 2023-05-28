Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registrations for 1,365 posts begins tomorrow at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 registrations begins tomorrow

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy will start the registrations for Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2023 tomorrow, May 29. Eligible and interested aspirants can submit their applications online on the official website of Agniveer at agniveernavy.cdac.in till June15, 2023.

A total of 1,365 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive out of which 273 vacancies are for female candidates. Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the Agniveer posts in Indian Navy. Candidates will have to pay Rs 550 at the time of online registration.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science.

Age: Candidate should be born between November 1, 2002 – April 30, 2006.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done in two stages including Stage 1- INET examination (computer based online examination) and Stage 2 (written examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination)

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the Indian Navy -joinindiannavy.gov.in or agniveernavy.cdac.in till June 15, 2023.