MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2,541 vacancies for Technician, Electrical Assistant Posts

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has today released notification for recruitment to the various posts including Senior Technologist Technician 1 (Transmission System), Technician 2 (Transmission System), Electrical Assistant (Transmission). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on the official website, mahatransco.in. The last date to submit the applications is December 10, 2023.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 2,541 vacancies in the organisation which includes 121 posts for Senior Technologist, 200 for Technician 1 (Transmission System), 314 posts for Technician 2 (Transmission System), and 1,903 for Electrical Assistant (Transmission).

Eligibility Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed 10th/ITI/Diploma/BE/BTech/Post-Graduation in the relevant subject can submit applications.

Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 and 28 can submit applications for the above posts. However, there will be age relaxation in upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test followed by an interview, document verification and medical exam.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of MAHATRANSCO, mahatransco.in Click on the 'Career' section Click on 'Apply Now' It will redirect you to the new page Now, you need to register yourself and fill out the application form Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and take a printout of the application fee





Direct link to apply online - To activate soon

According to the notice released on the official website, A Link for submission of the online application form is made available from 20.11.2023 on the Company’s Website in the detailed notification of Advertisement No. 08/2023 and Advertisement No. 09/2023 under the “Recruitment Notification” tab. To resolve queries regarding filling of online application forms, if any, a Candidates’ Grievance Redressal Portal i.e. http://cgrs.ibps.in is made available for redressing candidates’ inquiries, reads the notice.

