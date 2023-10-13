Friday, October 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 for SSC Officer Posts, apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 for SSC Officer Posts, apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The online process for recruitment to the various posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) for the June 2024 course is underway. Candidates seeking job in Indian Navy can submit applications at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check vacancy breakup, eligibility, how to apply and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2023 18:03 IST
224 Short Service Commission officers, join indian navy 2024, indian navy jobs,
Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) for the June 2024 course. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

A total of 224 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, eligibility, how to apply, application fee, and other details below. 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • General Service (GS[X])/Hydro Cadre: 40 posts
  • Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 8 posts
  • Naval Air Operations Officer (formerly Observer): 18 posts
  • Pilot: 20 posts
  • Logistics: 20 posts
  • Education: 18 posts
  • Engineering Branch (General Service [GS]): 30 posts
  • Electrical Branch (General Service [GS]): 50 posts

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police Recruitment 2023: Hiring 3K cops to cost Rs. 8.35 crore monthly, Rs. 100 crore annually

 

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • General Service (GS[X])/Hydro Cadre, Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Naval Air Operations Officer (formerly Observer), Pilot, Logistics: BE/B.Tech in any discipline
  • Education: MSc. in relevant subject
  • Engineering Branch (General Service [GS]), Electrical Branch (General Service [GS]), Naval Constructor: B.E/B.Tech with 60% in a relevant subject.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the  official website, joinindianavy.gov.in 
  • click on the Apply Online link available on the homepage.
  • A new window will appear on the screen where candidates will have to choose the correspondence state, followed by the captcha.
  • Now, generate login credentials by registering yourself on the website.
  • Once registration is done, log in and fill out the application form by adding all the necessary details.
  • Upload the required documents, and pay the registration fee.
  • Cross-check all the details before submitting the Indian Navy SSC officer recruitment application form.

ALSO READ | Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply offline for 125 vacancies, check eligibility, salary

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on the academic qualifications, and SSB interview marks. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News