Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 for SSC Officer Posts, apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) for the June 2024 course. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.
A total of 224 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, eligibility, how to apply, application fee, and other details below.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- General Service (GS[X])/Hydro Cadre: 40 posts
- Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 8 posts
- Naval Air Operations Officer (formerly Observer): 18 posts
- Pilot: 20 posts
- Logistics: 20 posts
- Education: 18 posts
- Engineering Branch (General Service [GS]): 30 posts
- Electrical Branch (General Service [GS]): 50 posts
ALSO READ | Mumbai Police Recruitment 2023: Hiring 3K cops to cost Rs. 8.35 crore monthly, Rs. 100 crore annually
Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- General Service (GS[X])/Hydro Cadre, Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Naval Air Operations Officer (formerly Observer), Pilot, Logistics: BE/B.Tech in any discipline
- Education: MSc. in relevant subject
- Engineering Branch (General Service [GS]), Electrical Branch (General Service [GS]), Naval Constructor: B.E/B.Tech with 60% in a relevant subject.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: How to apply
- Visit the official website, joinindianavy.gov.in
- click on the Apply Online link available on the homepage.
- A new window will appear on the screen where candidates will have to choose the correspondence state, followed by the captcha.
- Now, generate login credentials by registering yourself on the website.
- Once registration is done, log in and fill out the application form by adding all the necessary details.
- Upload the required documents, and pay the registration fee.
- Cross-check all the details before submitting the Indian Navy SSC officer recruitment application form.
ALSO READ | Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply offline for 125 vacancies, check eligibility, salary
Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria
The shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on the academic qualifications, and SSB interview marks.