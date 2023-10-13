Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 for SSC Officer Posts, apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) for the June 2024 course. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

A total of 224 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check vacancy breakup, eligibility, how to apply, application fee, and other details below.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

General Service (GS[X])/Hydro Cadre: 40 posts

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 8 posts

Naval Air Operations Officer (formerly Observer): 18 posts

Pilot: 20 posts

Logistics: 20 posts

Education: 18 posts

Engineering Branch (General Service [GS]): 30 posts

Electrical Branch (General Service [GS]): 50 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

General Service (GS[X])/Hydro Cadre, Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Naval Air Operations Officer (formerly Observer), Pilot, Logistics: BE/B.Tech in any discipline

Education: MSc. in relevant subject

Engineering Branch (General Service [GS]), Electrical Branch (General Service [GS]), Naval Constructor: B.E/B.Tech with 60% in a relevant subject.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website, joinindianavy.gov.in

click on the Apply Online link available on the homepage.

A new window will appear on the screen where candidates will have to choose the correspondence state, followed by the captcha.

Now, generate login credentials by registering yourself on the website.

Once registration is done, log in and fill out the application form by adding all the necessary details.

Upload the required documents, and pay the registration fee.

Cross-check all the details before submitting the Indian Navy SSC officer recruitment application form.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done based on the academic qualifications, and SSB interview marks.