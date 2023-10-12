Mumbai Police Recruitment 2023: Hiring 3K cops to cost Rs. 8.35 crore monthly, Rs. 100 crore annually

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Mumbai Police Recruitment 2023: The Department of Police, Mumbai will soon release the recruitment notification. According to the reports, more than 3,000 vacancies will be filled in the Mumbai Police Department. The recruitment process will be conducted by Maharashtra State Security Corporation on a contract basis for a maximum period of 11 months.

The state cabinet had approved the proposal in July, given the urgent requirement for constables in the Mumbai Police Department. In a government resolution issued on Wednesday, the state home department said these recruits would cost Rs. 8.35 crore per month and Rs. 100 crore annually to employ Rs. 3000 personnel in the Maharashtra Police Department. The amount will be paid under the contractual service head, stated GR.

ALSO READ | Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply offline for 125 vacancies, check eligibility, salary

Further, it is also stated the home department has permitted the police force to deposit Rs. 29.58 crore as advance.

The police department has sanctioned a strength of 40,623 constables of which around 10, 000 posts of constables, and drivers are vacant.

According to the order passed on July 27, the recruitment process of 7,076 vacancies for the post of constable will take around two years to join the force as they will have to join the force as they will undergo training. Until then, the Mumbai police commissioner has been empowered to recruit 3,000 constables from MSSC on contract for 11 months, said the order.