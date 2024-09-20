RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level Post Recruitment 2024: 3,445 vacancies to be filled, registrations tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level Post Recruitment 2024 Notification to be released tomorrow, September 21.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will start the application process for recruitment to the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) against the centralised employment notice (CEN) no. 06/2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for railway jobs can do so through the official web portal. As per the information released in the Employment newspaper (September 7- 13), the online applications for undergraduate positions will start on September 21. However, the detailed notification is not yet released on the official web portals of RRBs. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest information.

3,445 vacancies will be recruited through the notice number CEN 06/2024. Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before applying to any post.

Important dates:

Opening date of application: September 21

Last date for submission of application: October 20

Vacancy Details

No. of Posts - 3,445

Vacancy Break-up

Commercial Cum ticket clerk - 2,022 Posts

Accounts Clerk Cum Typist - 361 Posts

Junior Clerk Cum Typist - 990 Posts

Trains Clerk - 75 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed the 10+2 exam from any recognized board. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: The candidate's age should be between 18 and 33 years. There will be an age relaxation of 3 years in age beyond the prescribed age limit as a one-time measure due COVID-19 pandemic.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Navigate the 'apply online' link

Create your account by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, make payment of application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application fee for future reference

Application Fee