RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level Post Recruitment 2024: 3,445 vacancies to be filled, registrations tomorrow

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will start the application process for recruitment to the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) against the centralised employment notice (CEN) no. 06/2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for railway jobs can do so through the official web portal. As per the information released in the Employment newspaper (September 7- 13), the online applications for undergraduate positions will start on September 21. However, the detailed notification is not yet released on the official web portals of RRBs. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest information.
3,445 vacancies will be recruited through the notice number CEN 06/2024. Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before applying to any post.
Important dates:
- Opening date of application: September 21
- Last date for submission of application: October 20
Vacancy Details
No. of Posts - 3,445
Vacancy Break-up
- Commercial Cum ticket clerk - 2,022 Posts
- Accounts Clerk Cum Typist - 361 Posts
- Junior Clerk Cum Typist - 990 Posts
- Trains Clerk - 75 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have passed the 10+2 exam from any recognized board. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.
Age Limit: The candidate's age should be between 18 and 33 years. There will be an age relaxation of 3 years in age beyond the prescribed age limit as a one-time measure due COVID-19 pandemic.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of RRBs.
- Navigate the 'apply online' link
- Create your account by providing essential details
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, make payment of application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application fee for future reference
Application Fee
- For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/Economically Backward Class - Rs. 250/-
- For all candidates: Rs. 500/-
- Payment Mode: internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI