IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 main admit card out at ibps.in, Probationary Officer (PO) exam on September 29

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the common recruitment process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XIII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers Scale-I (Probationary Officers). Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download their mains exam call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility to download the IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card will remain available from September 19 to September 29. All the candidates have been advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The candidates can follow the easy steps mentioned below to download their call letters.

How to download IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, password, captcha and click on 'login'

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card will appear on the screen

Download IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card and save it for future reference

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card direct download link (Paper 1)

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 mains admit card comprising the details of the candidate such as the candidate’s personal details, exam date, time, venue, roll number, and important instructions. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to read all instructions carefully before appearing in the exam.

This recruitment exam aims to fill about 9,995 vacancies, including 5,585 positions for multipurpose office assistants. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's overall performance in the prelims, mains and interviews. Qualified candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO admit cards by clicking on the link given in this article.

IBPS RRB PO 2024 exam pattern

The online exam will comprise the following objective type multiple choice test as stated below: