Railway RRC WR apprentice recruitment 2024 notification out, apply online for 5,066 posts from September 29

Railway Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has released a notification for apprentice posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from September 23 at the official web portal of RRC WR, rrc-wr.com. The last date for submission of the application is October 22.
A total of 5,066 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates can check trad-wise vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection criteria and other details below.
Vacancy Details
Total no. of posts - 5, 066
Vacancy Break-up
- BCT Division: 971 Posts
- BRC Division: 599 Posts
- ADI Division: 923 Posts
- RTM Division: 558 Posts
- RJT Division: 238 Posts
- BVP Division: 255 Posts
- PL W/Shop: 634 Posts
- MX W/Shop: 125 Posts
- BVP W/Shop: 143 Posts
- DHD W/Shop: 415 Posts
- PRTN W/Shop: 86 Posts
- SBI Engg W/Shop: 60 Posts
- SBI Signal W/Shop: 25 Posts
- Head Quarter Office: 34 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board with ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade.
Age Limit-The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of October 22. There will be a relaxation in the Upper age limit by 05 years in the case of SC/ST applicants and 03 years in the case of OBC Applicants and the Upper age limit will be relaxed by 10 years for PwD candidates.
Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on merit.
Training Period: The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for 01 Year.
Stipend:-
Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for one year and will be paid a Stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of Indian Railway, www.rrc-wr.com
- Navigate the link to the 'RRC WR apprentice online application'
- Register yourself before application procedure
- On successful registration, proceed with the application procedure
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Documents Required
- SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent Mark Sheet
- Consolidated ITI mark Sheet of all semesters of the trad
- National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT
- Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC Applicants
- Disability certificate, in case of PwBD Applicants
- Discharge certificate / Serving certificate
Application Fee
- General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 100/-
- All others - No Fee