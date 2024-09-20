Railway RRC WR apprentice recruitment 2024 notification out, apply online for 5,066 posts from September 29

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Railway RRC WR apprentice recruitment 2024 notification out

Railway Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has released a notification for apprentice posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from September 23 at the official web portal of RRC WR, rrc-wr.com. The last date for submission of the application is October 22.

A total of 5,066 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates can check trad-wise vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection criteria and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts - 5, 066

Vacancy Break-up

BCT Division: 971 Posts

BRC Division: 599 Posts

ADI Division: 923 Posts

RTM Division: 558 Posts

RJT Division: 238 Posts

BVP Division: 255 Posts

PL W/Shop: 634 Posts

MX W/Shop: 125 Posts

BVP W/Shop: 143 Posts

DHD W/Shop: 415 Posts

PRTN W/Shop: 86 Posts

SBI Engg W/Shop: 60 Posts

SBI Signal W/Shop: 25 Posts

Head Quarter Office: 34 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board with ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade.

Age Limit-The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of October 22. There will be a relaxation in the Upper age limit by 05 years in the case of SC/ST applicants and 03 years in the case of OBC Applicants and the Upper age limit will be relaxed by 10 years for PwD candidates.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on merit.



Training Period: The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for 01 Year.

Stipend:-

Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for one year and will be paid a Stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Indian Railway, www.rrc-wr.com

Navigate the link to the 'RRC WR apprentice online application'

Register yourself before application procedure

On successful registration, proceed with the application procedure

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents Required

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent Mark Sheet

Consolidated ITI mark Sheet of all semesters of the trad

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT

Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC Applicants

Disability certificate, in case of PwBD Applicants

Discharge certificate / Serving certificate

Application Fee