SSC MTS admit card 2024 download link activated at NWR and NER official portals, check here

SSC MTS admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2024. Candidates who registered for the said exam can now download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

As of now, the admit cards for North Western and North Eastern Region have been released. The admit cards for the remaining regions are expected to be released soon. The candidates who applied for the exam within the NWR and NER can download their call letters from their regional official website of SSC. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download their call letters.

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2024?

Visit the regional official website of SSC

Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login details

SSC MTS admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS admit card 2024 for future reference

SSC MTS admit card 2024 for NWR

SSC MTS admit card 2024 for NER

A total of 9,583 vacancies for the post of Multi tasking staff and havildar will be recruited through this recruitment drive, of which, 6,144 vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff and 3,439 are for Havaldar posts.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the physical efficiency test/physical standard test. The SSC MTS 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 30 and November 14. Candidates can check the details about their exam centres on their admit cards. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at the regional official websites.