Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply offline for 125 vacancies, check eligibility, salary

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India has invited applications for direct recruitment of Deputy Field Officer (Technical). A total of 125 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The notification in this regard was published in the employment newspaper dated October 7 to 13. The selection of the candidates will be done through a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score from amongst GATE 2021, 2022 or 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline by November 6, 2023. Check vacancy breakup, eligibility, qualification, salary and other details below.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Vacancy Details

Computer Science/Information Technology-60 Posts

Electronics and/or Communication-48 Posts

Civil Engineering-2 Posts

Electrical Engineering-2 Posts

Mathematics-2 Posts

Statistics-2 Posts

Physics-5 Posts

Chemistry-3 Posts

Microbiology-1 Post

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in engineering or technology or a master's degree in science or any other technical or scientific degree from a recognized university. The candidate should have obtained a GATE score in the corresponding subject paper.

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Central Govt Employees/Ex-servicemen, as per central government orders in force.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Salary

The candidates will get a salary in the pay matrix Level 7, Group B, non-gazetted.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on GATE score and interview subject to fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 through GATE: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit applications offline. The application form must be sent to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi- 110003, and in a sealed envelope. candidates are required to mention the name of the post applying for at the top of the envelope.