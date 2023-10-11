IB Recruitment 2023 Notification released at mha.gov.in, 677 vacancies on offer

IB Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Intelligence Bureau has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Security Assistant (SA) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website, mha.gov.in. The online process for the above posts will start on October 14 and conclude on November 13.
A total of 677 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.
IB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Starting date of online application: October 14
- Closing date of online application: November 13
IB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Security Assistant - Motor Transport - 362 Posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 315 posts
IB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Education:
Candidates who have passed class 10 or equivalent exams from a recognized university can submit applications online.
IB Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
Security Assistant - Motor Transport - 18 to 27 years
Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years
IB Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria
The selection process involves a Tier 1 written exam, a Tier 2 written exam, a local language test, an interview, document verification, and a medical exam.
IB Recruitment 2023 Salary
- Security Assistant - Motor Transport - Appointed candidates will get a salary in the pay matrix of Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100) along with the admissible Central Govt. allowances
- Multi-Tasking Staff - Appointed candidates will get a salary in the pay matrix of Level-1 (Rs. 18000- Rs. 56900) along with the admissible Central Govt. allowances
IB Recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
- Navigate the link that reads, 'IB Recruitment 2023'
- Register yourself
- Fill in the application form
- Pay the application fee
- Submit application form
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
IB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
General/OBC candidates - Rs. 450/-
SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates - Rs. 50/-