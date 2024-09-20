SSC MTS admit card 2024 for Tier 1 released for CR, SR, WR, and ER, links here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for CR, SR, WR, ER

SSC MTS CBT Tier 1 admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for the muti-tasking staff for the Central Region (CR), Southern Region (SR), Western Region (WR), and Eastern Region (ER). Candidates who applied for the SSC MTS recruitment 2024 exam within the mentioned regions can download their call letters from the respective official websites of SSC.

The commission has scheduled the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 for September 30 to November 14. Candidates can check their exact exam schedule and venue on their admit cards. Candidates have been advised to download their call letters and preserve a copy for future reference. The link to the admit cards can be accessed by scrolling down.

How to download SSC MTS admit card CBT 1 2024?

Visit the official website of regional SSC.

Navigate the link to the 'E- Admit Card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2024'

A window will appear on the screen

Provide your registration id or roll number, or candidate's name, and date of birth to check your hall ticket

SSC MTS admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS admit card 2024 for future reference

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2024

SSC SR MTS admit card 2024

SSC ER MTS admit card 2024

SSC WR MTS admit card 2024

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 8,326 vacancies, of which, 4,887 vacancies are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff and 3,439 vacancies are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The selection procedure involves Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Multi-Tasking Staff.

For the Havaldar post, there will be a Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).