IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Last date extended, check details

Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 registration deadline extended

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the last date of the online application form for Agniveer air intake to 01/2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before February 11, 2024. Earlier, the last date for application submission was scheduled for February 6, 2024. The online applications were started on January 17, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidates who have passed 10+2 with Mathematics, Physics, and English with Minimum 50% Marks or 3 Year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) OR 2 Year Vocation Course with Non-Vocational Subject Physics and Math from Any Recognized Board with 50% Marks are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 17.5 years to 21 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/

Click on the 'apply online' link

Register yourself before proceeding to application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents

Make a payment of application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 550/-

SC/ST - Rs. 550/-

Payment Mode: Debit/Credit/Net Banking

Documents to be uploaded

Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet.

Higher education Qualification/Additional skill certificates, if any.

3-Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet or 2 Yrs Vocational course mark sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics and Mathematics.

Passport size recent colour photograph

Candidate’s left hand thumb impression image

Candidate’s signature image

Candidate’s parent’s (Father/Mother) / Guardian’s signature image (if candidate is below 18 years on the date of filling the online

application).

