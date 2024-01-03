IAF Agniveer vayu Recruitment 2024: Registration process to start on January 17, check eligibility, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 registration begins on January 17

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agniveervayu. The registration process will commence on January 17 and end on February 6, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can access the online application form at the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted from March 17, 2024 onwards. The details about the exam process will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are required to keep checking on the official website for more details. Candidates can also check eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical /Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from Central, State, and UT recognized Polytechnic institutes with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years of Vocational Courses with non-vocational subjects viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Age Limit - Candidates born between 02 January 2004 and 02 July 2007 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

The selection process involves two phases - phase 1 and phase 2. Those who will qualify for the written test will be called for Physical Fitness and Medical Tests.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Exam Fee

While submitting the online application forms, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through the payment gateway.