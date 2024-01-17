IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: How to fill application forms at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024 registration opens today, January 17.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force is set to start the online application process for Agniveervayu today, January 17. All unmarried Indian male and female candidates can submit applications from today onwards for selection tests. The last date for submission of the application is February 6. To complete the application process, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 550/-. Candidates can follow the easy steps of the online application procedure to submit their registrations.

How to apply for IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' Agniveer application form for Vayu Intake 1/2025 link

application form for Vayu Intake 1/2025 link It will redirect you to a new window

Fill out the details carefully in the application form after registering on the portal

Upload all required documents, make an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required

Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet.

Higher education Qualification/Additional skill certificates, if any, or 3 3-year engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheets or 2 2-year vocational course mark sheets of non-vocational courses with subjects English, Physics, and Mathematics.

Passport size recent colour photograph

Candidate’s left-hand thumb impression image (Size 10 KB to 50 KB)

Candidate’s signature image (Size 10 KB to 50 KB)

Candidate’s parent’s (Father/Mother) / Guardian’s signature image (if a candidate is below 18 years old on the date of filling the online

application)

Application Fee

While submitting the online applications, the candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs. 500/- plus GST. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through a payment gateway. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions given on the payment gateway and also keep transaction details for their records.

Eligibility Educational Qualification:

For Science Subjects, The candidate should have passed 12th with Mathematics, Physics, and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State, and UT with a minimum of 50% marks or have passed three years Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science /Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from Central, State, and UT recognized Polytechnic institutes with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the Diploma Course or Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized 0by Central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% in English in Vocational Courses.

Other than science subjects - Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English or Passed two years Vocational Course from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course.

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification for the latest updates.

Age Limit - The candidates born between 02 January 2004 and 02 July 2007 are eligible to apply.