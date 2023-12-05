How to Download UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2023: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow us on Image Source : UKPSC UKPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2023 download link available at ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has recently released the admit cards for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Exam 2023. Candidates who applied for RO/ARO Prelims exam 2023 can download their call letters from the official website.

UKPSC RO/ARO Exam Date 2023

The UKPSC Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 27, 2023. It will be conducted at various examination centers located in 20 cities across 13 districts in the state of Uttarakhand. To participate in this examination, candidates must possess their admit cards. Candidates can download their call letters by following the step-by-step guide given below.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card 2023

Here is a comprehensive guide on how to download your UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card for 2023

Step 1: Visit the Official UKPSC Website

To begin the process, open your web browser and go to the official UKPSC website, which can be accessed at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the RO/ARO Admit Card 2023 Link

Once you are on the UKPSC website's homepage, look for the "RO/ARO Admit Card 2023" link. This link will typically be prominently displayed to help you quickly access your admit card.

Step 3: Enter Your Login Details

Click on the "RO/ARO Admit Card 2023" link, and you will be redirected to a login page. Here, you will need to enter your login details, including your registration number, date of birth, and any other required information.

Step 4: Submit Your Details

After entering the necessary information, click the "Submit" button. This will initiate the process of retrieving your admit card from the UKPSC database.

Step 5: Verify and Download Your Admit Card

Once your details are successfully submitted, your UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card for 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take a moment to carefully review all the information on the admit card to ensure its accuracy. If everything is correct, proceed to download the admit card to your device.

Step 6: Print Your Admit Card

To have a physical copy for future reference and to carry to the examination center, it's advisable to print out your admit card. Use a standard printer and good-quality paper to ensure that all the details are visible on the printed copy.

Downloading your UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card for the 2023 Preliminary Exam is a crucial step in examination preparation. Make sure to follow these steps diligently to access and print your admit card without any hassles. Having your admit card in hand will help you participate in the examination smoothly and without any last-minute worries. Best of luck with your UKPSC RO/ARO Exam!

Direct link to download UKPSC RO/ARO Admit Card

ALSO READ | CISCE Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Education Officer, Officer, other posts, Salary up to 2.74 lakh

ALSO READ | WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released, Apply online from December 8 at wbpsc.gov.in