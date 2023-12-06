ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023 OUT at esic.gov.in, check exam date, call letter direct link and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023 is available on esic.gov.in.

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Headquarters, New Delhi has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various positions of Paramedical Staff. All those who applied for various group c paramedical staff recruitment 2023 exams can download their call letters from the official website, esic.gov.in.

Exam Date

The medical institute has scheduled the group c paramedical computer-based exam on December 10, 2023, in a single shift from 8.30 am to 10.30 am. The admit cards for the same now has been released by ESIC on their official website, esic.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration number, roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Candidates are required to take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with a document on the day of the exam.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidate will be done based on their performance written test and skill test. Those who will be selected in both rounds will be called for further recruitment process. This drive is being done to recruit a total of 1038 vacancies of Paramedical Staff posts across India.

How to download ESIC Paramedical call letters?

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of ESIC, esic.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates are required to click on the 'recruitment' section available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads, 'Click Here to Download Call Letter for appearing in Examination Computer Based Test for Group C Paramedical Posts in ESIC'

Step 4: It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter login details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB

Step 5: Enter captcha code and click on the 'login' button

Step 6: ESIC Admit Card for Paramedical Posts will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023 for future use

ESIC Paramedical Admit Card 2023 direct download link

