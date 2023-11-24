BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam date 2023 out for school teacher, headmaster at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC TRE Phase 2 Exam Schedule 2023 released

BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam date 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Phase 2 schedule today, November 24. All those who wish to appear in the second phase of the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) competitive exam 2023 can check the date sheet on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam date sheet 2023

According to the commission's announcement, the Teacher Appointment Competitive Examination (TRE-2.0) against advertisement number 27/2023 will be conducted from 07 to 16 December at various exam centre. The examination will be held in a single shift. According to the schedule, the first exam will be for the Music/Art exam on December 7, 2023, for Backward Work and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department for classes 9- 10 and for Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department classes- 6- 10.

Exams for various subjects will be conducted on December 8, 2023. These exams will be conducted for Education Department Class: 9-10, Backward Class, and Extremely Backward Class Welfare Department Class: 9'-10 (except Music/Art subject). These papers will be in Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Bengali, Fine Arts, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, and Computer.

Candidates should refer to the official website for further information and to check the official schedule. Candidates can check more details in this regard on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download date sheet.

How to download BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 27/2023)' flashing on the homepage

A PDF containing a subjectwise schedule will appear on the screen

Download BPSC TRE Phase 2 exam date sheet 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

This recruitment drive is being to recruit a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in the second phase. The online application process for recruitment to the post of School Teacher and Headmaster was started on November 10 and will conclude on November 25, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

