Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. BPSC 68th Main 2023 Registration last date today; Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Main 2023 Registration last date today; Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Main 2023 Exam Form: Candidates who qualified the Bihar 68th prelims exam can register online through the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2023 15:55 IST
bpsc 68th main exam, bpsc cce main exam
Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 68th Main Exam registration ends today

BPSC 68th Main 2023 Exam Form: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration today, April, 20. Candidates who qualified the Bihar 68th prelims exam can register online through the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission is conducting the BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2022 to fill a total of 324 vacant posts in the organisation.

The application for BPSC 68th Main examination was invited between April 6 and April 20. The final submission window will be available till April 22. Candidates will be able to edit their BPSC 68th Main application form on April 21-22, 2023.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 Exam Pattern

The BPSC BPSC 68th Main 2023 exam paper will consist of five subjects - General Hindi, General Awareness Paper- 1, General Awareness Paper-2, Essay and optional subject. The duration of the exam will be three hours, while the optional subject examination will be held only for two hours.

BPSC 68th Main Exam Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Schedule Castes (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and Female category will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee whereas other candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee.

ALSO READ | BPSC 68th Main 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here

BPSC 68th Main Exam: How to register?

  • Candidates first visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the BPSC 68th Main exam registration link and log in with credentials.
  • Now, fill up the application form as instructed and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the BPSC 68th main application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News