BPSC 68th Main 2023 Registration last date today; Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Main 2023 Exam Form: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration today, April, 20. Candidates who qualified the Bihar 68th prelims exam can register online through the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission is conducting the BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2022 to fill a total of 324 vacant posts in the organisation.

The application for BPSC 68th Main examination was invited between April 6 and April 20. The final submission window will be available till April 22. Candidates will be able to edit their BPSC 68th Main application form on April 21-22, 2023.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 Exam Pattern

The BPSC BPSC 68th Main 2023 exam paper will consist of five subjects - General Hindi, General Awareness Paper- 1, General Awareness Paper-2, Essay and optional subject. The duration of the exam will be three hours, while the optional subject examination will be held only for two hours.

BPSC 68th Main Exam Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Schedule Castes (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and Female category will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee whereas other candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee.

BPSC 68th Main Exam: How to register?