BPSC 68th Main 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC 68th bpsc mains registration window to close tomorrow

BPSC 68th Main Exam registration: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to close the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration tomorrow, April, 20. Candidates who wish to appear in the BPSC 68th Main Exam can register themselves for the exam through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Main exam online registrations were started on April 6, 2023. Candidates will be able to make changes in their applications till April 22, 2023 as per official notification. As per the preliminary result, a total of 3590 candidates have been declared qualified for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on May 12, 17, and 18, 2023, as per media reports.

This drive is being done to recruit 324 vacancies

BPSC 68th Main Exam: How to register?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Login with your credientials

Proceed to the application process

Now, fill up the application form carefully

Pay application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

BPSC 68th Main Exam: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD/Female category are required to pay Rs. 200/- as an application fee whereas the candidates belonging to the other categories will have to pay Rs. 750/- as an application fee.

BPSC 68th Main Exam: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test.

Online application link

ALSO READ | Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 709 MTS, DEO, SO and Other posts

ALSO READ | RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, raise objections if any from April 20