Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
  4. BPSC Teacher Result 2023: BPSC releases merit list for PRT in Urdu and General subject, Check direct link

Bihar BPSC TRE Results 2023 Online: Bihar Primary Teacher Result 2023 for Urdu and General subjects are available at the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates can check roll number-wise BPSC PRT Urdu and General Subject Merit list here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2023 13:07 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC Teacher Result 2023 declared for urdu and general subject

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of Primary School Teachers for Urdu and General Subjects. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC PRT school teacher exam can download BPSC TRE Result 2023 online from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

According to the results, 70,450 candidates have been declared successful in both General and Urdu subjects, of which 62,653 candidates qualified in the general subject and 7,797 candidates qualified in the Urdu subject. 

The commission has also uploaded the BPSC Bihar PRT result 2023 merit list and district allocation list. The results for classes 11 and 12 for 23 subjects have been uploaded on the official website.

BPSC Teacher 2023 exams were conducted on August 24 and 25 in response to advertisement no. 26/2023.

Candidates who took the exam can check roll number-wise Bihar Teacher Results online at the official website. The results are available in the form of a PDF. Candidates must go through the official website and check their roll number in the PDF. Candidates can follow the easy steps to download their results. 

How to download BPSC Teacher Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Results: School Teacher Competitive Examination – Class 1-5, Subject - Urdu/General: District Allocation List (Advt. No. 26/2023)' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates
  • Select Cntrl+F and roll number 
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Candidates can download BPSC Teacher Result 2023 for future reference

