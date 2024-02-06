Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date extended for 5,500 vacancies, check eligibility, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024 Last date extended

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: The Director of Elementary Education, Assam has extended the last date of registration for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary Schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam against the Advertisement vide No. 383723/117 dated 26/12/2023. According to the latest update, the candidates who are yet to submit their application forms for teacher recruitment can do so before February 14, 2024.

The official notice reads, 'last date for submission of online applications for the post of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary Schools is extended till 10:00 PM of 13/02/2024. However, after 10:00 PM of 02/02/2024, the portal will be closed temporarily to make the required modifications to allow the candidates to apply with the modified qualification criteria and it will reopen from 03/02/2024 to 13/02/2024.'

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, dee.assam.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024 application form'

Register yourself before proceeding to application form

On successful registration process, fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and pay an application fee

Submit and download Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 confirmation page

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be permanent residents of Assam who are qualified for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET)/Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Either the language 1 or language 2 of both ATET and CTET candidates shall match the medium of instruction of the school to wherein the candidate wants to apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

Salary: Pay Band-2, Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,000 plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Vacancy Details

Lower Primary: 3,800 Posts

Upper Primary: 1,750 Posts

Documents to be uploaded

Recent Passport Size Photograph.

Signature of the Applicant.

Age Proof (Birth Certificate or HSLC Admit Card).

All Educational Certificates and Marksheets.

ATET/CTET Certificate and Marksheet.

D.El.Ed./B.Ed. Certificate and Marksheets.

Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC).

Document in support of Permanent Resident of Assam.

Candidates with disabilities will have to enclose certificates of disabilities issued by the Government authority.

Certificate of NCC (Only B or C Category only), Sports & Cultural (if represented the state at the national Level).

Certificate of Ex-servicemen issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board.

Direct link to apply online