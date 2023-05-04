Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023 Out at sebaonline.org; 14281 Candidates selected

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023 Declared

Assam Grade 4 Result 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared the result for SLRC CLASS IV Various Posts Recruitment 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the interview can check their Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023 from the official website-- sebaonline.org. The SLRC has prepared the Class 4 final merit list considering the scores of candidates in the written exams and interviews.

Aspirants can check their Assam SLRC Grade 4 result by logging in with their application number and password. The SLRC Class 4 various posts recruitment is being held to fill vacancies in 48 departments of state government. As per the official notification, a total of 4,42,785 candidates appeared in the written tests conducted for two levels of qualification on August 21, 2022.

The SLRC has now released the final merit list of shortlisted candidates for appointment after the written exam and the interview conducted between January 5 and February 17. A total of 14,281 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.

How to check Assam SLRC Class 4 Results 2023?

Candidates can check their Assam SLRC Class 4 results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLRC at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam SLRC Grade 4 results' link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: The SLRC Grade 4 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SLRC result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: Assam SLRC Class 3 Results 2023