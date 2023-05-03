Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 Out at sebaonline.org; 11,324 candidates qualify

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 Declared

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared the result for SLRC CLASS III Recruitment 2023. The candidates who have appeared in the viva-voce, skill test can check their Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 from the official website-- sebaonline.org. Aspirants can check and download their Assam SLRC Grade 3 scorecard by logging in with their application number and password.

The SLRC has conducted the Grade 3 various posts recruitment to fill a total of 11,510 vacancies. As per the reports, a total of 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment. The SLRC Grade 3 written examination was conducted between August 8, 2022, and September 9, 2022. The viva-voce, skill test was conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2023.

How to check Assam SLRC Class 3 Results 2023?

Aspirants can check their Assam SLRC Class 3 results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLRC at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam SLRC Grade 3 results' link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: The SLRC Grade 3 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: Assam SLRC Class 3 Results 2023