AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023 to be out today at aiimexams.ac.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023 today

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023: All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi will release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET admit card today, October 30. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for AIIMS INI CET 2023 admit card will be able to download their call letters from the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The institute will conduct INI CET 2024 exam on November 5. The admit cards for the same will be released today, October 30, according to the official schedule. The candidates will be able to download AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023 using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the login page will be provided in due course of the time. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023.

How to download AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the login details and click on the 'submit' button

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023: Details on admit card

The candidates can check their name, photograph, registration number, date of birth, exam date, venue, name, address, exam duration, reporting time, category if applicable on their AIIMS INI CET call letters.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Exam Pattern

AIIMS INI CET exam will be of three hours. There will be 200 questions in the exam paper. For every correct answer, one mark will be given and for every incorrect answer, one third mark will be deducted. The question paper will be in Computer Based Test Mode.

ALSO READ | JEE Mains 2024 registration date likely to be announced next week, details here

ALSO READ | KEA 2023 Ayush Postgraduate Admission: Register now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in