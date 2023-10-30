JEE Mains 2024 registration date likely to be announced next week, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Mains 2024 registration date soon

JEE Mains 2024 registration date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the JEE Mains 2024 registration date by next week. Along with the announcement of engineering exam entrance registration dates, the testing agency will release the information handout. According to the media reports, the syllabus for JEE 2024 mains will also be reduced from this year. Candidates willing to appear in the Engieering Entrance Exam are advised to keep a close check on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

According to an official statement, the revised syllabus and JEE information bulletin along with the registration date will be released next week. However, there is no specific date and time have been mentioned by the testing agency.

JEE Mains 2024 exam date

According to the annual exam calendary, JEE Mains 2024 exam for session will be conducted between January 24 and February 1 and the session 2 exam will be conducted between April 1 and 15 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the detailed schedule below.

JEE Mains 2024 application form: Important dates

JEE Main 2024 information handout release date - expected next week

JEE Mains 2024 registration date - expected next week

JEE Mains 2024 exam date - January 24 and February 1

JEE Mains 2024 session 2 exam date - April 1 and 15

Website - jeemian.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2024 Syllabus

According to an official statement, the testing agency is expected to revise JEE Mains 2024 syllabyus after considering that CBSE and other education board have reduced their syllbus. NCERT has also rationalised the syllabus. The syllabus for JEE Mains 2024 syllabus is expected to be lighter than the previous years. All the students have been advised to keep a close check on the official website for latest updates.

