KEA 2023 Ayush Postgraduate Admission: Register now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA 2023 Ayush Postgraduate Admission: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a notification for admission to various postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy for the academic year 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam authority has opened the registration window today, October 30 at 11 a.m. Candidates can submit applications by November 2 at 11.59 p.m.

When submitting their applications, candidates are required to pay a registration fee. Candidates falling under the general category should remit a fee of Rs. 2,000, whereas Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,000.

According to the official notice, all those who have successfully qualified in the AIAPGET 2023 exam are eligible to apply for PG AYUSH admission 2023. As per the official statement, there will be 85 per cent of seats in the government colleges will be reserved for the state quota. The exam authority will be responsible for filling all Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and Unani seats, along with 25 per cent of yoga and naturopathy seats in private institutions.

"The eligibility for candidature in Karnataka AYUSH PG MD and MS courses under AIAPGET 2023 is provisional and contingent upon meeting the criteria specified in the AIAPGET 2023 information bulletin. Additionally, provisional admission is subject to approval by the relevant authorities, including NCISM, NCH, government bodies, competent authorities, and universities, among others. It's important to note that mere registration or document verification does not guarantee candidates admission to these courses, as stated by the KEA."

East Steps to Register for Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in

Check the eligibility criteria

Navigate the registration window and proceed to application submission

Enter your details, upload documents, make a payment

Review application form before submitting

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

