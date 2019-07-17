SSB Recruitment 2019: Sashastra Seema Bal announces vacancies for 150 Constable posts. Direct link to apply @ssb.nic.in, ssbrectt.gov.in

SSB Recruitment 2019: Sashastra Seema Bal announces vacancies for 150 Constable posts. Direct link to apply @ssb.nic.in, ssbrectt.gov.in

Football - 05

Basketball - 15

Hockey - 07

Shooting (Sports) - 09

Archery - 05

Athletics - 30

Gymnastics - 07

Wrestling - 21

Boxing - 05

Judo - 10

Weight Lifting - 06

Body Building - 02

Cycling - 03

Equestrian - 03

Badminton - 04

Taekwondo (Kyurugi) -08

Steps to apply for SSB Recruitment 2019:

The Sashastra Seema Bal or SSB has announced vacancies for SSB Recruitment 2019. SSB jobs have been notified for Constable (General Duty - Male and Female) vacancies in Group C under Sports Quota. The Sashastra Seema Bal has released the notification for SSB Recruitment on their official website ssb.nic.in, ssbrectt.gov.in. We will provide you with the direct link to the notification for SSB Recruitment 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in, ssb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads - CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR THE POST OF CT (GD) SPORTS QUOTA

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Keep registration number and password safely.

SSB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for GD Constable posts

- Candidate should be matric or equivalent from a recognised board or institute.

- Sports achievement

Recruitment in SSB: What is the age limit for SSB Jobs 2019, SSB vacancies

The candidate must be 18-23 years old.

SSB Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure for SSB GD Constable posts

Selection for SSB GD Constable posts will be on the basis of measurement of height, documentation, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Measurement of Chest and Weight, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).