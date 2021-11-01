IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released, how to check

IBPS RRB Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in.
The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc, IBPS official notification mentioned.
IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to download Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list
- Visit the IBPS official website- ibps.in
- Click on IBPS RRB provisional allotment list link
- Enter login details
- IBPS RRB result will be displayed on screen
- Download Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list, take a printout for further reference.
For details on Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.