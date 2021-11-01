IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 score card at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc, IBPS official notification mentioned.

IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to download Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list

Visit the IBPS official website- ibps.in Click on IBPS RRB provisional allotment list link Enter login details IBPS RRB result will be displayed on screen Download Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list, take a printout for further reference.

For details on Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.