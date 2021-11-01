Monday, November 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released, how to check

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list released, how to check

The candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in. Download scorecard now  

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2021 14:07 IST
IBPS RRB result 2021
Image Source : FILE

Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 score card at ibps.in 

IBPS RRB Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- ibps.in

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc, IBPS official notification mentioned. 

IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to download Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list 

  1. Visit the IBPS official website- ibps.in 
  2. Click on IBPS RRB provisional allotment list link 
  3. Enter login details 
  4. IBPS RRB result will be displayed on screen 
  5. Download Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant provisional list, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.  

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News