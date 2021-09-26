APPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 151 Medical Officers in AYUSH; check direct link to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI APPSC has vacancies for medical officers in the AYUSH department.

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has vacancies for Medical Officers in the AYUSH department. The APPSC application process 2021 is going to begin on October 4. The last date for submission of the APPSC application forms is October 25.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must visit the official website of APPSC -- psc.ap.gov.in. Out of the total number of vacancies, 72 are for the Ayurveda discipline, 53 for homeopathy, and 26 for Unani.

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a degree in the relevant discipline with a one-year compulsory internship. Candidates must also be permanent Registered Medical practitioners in the concerned field within the meaning of the Law for the time being existing in the State.

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of their performance at the written exam in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode. The dates of the written examination will be announced separately by the Commission. APPSC has provided a general mock test facility is available to the applicants on the Commission’s website to acquaint themselves with the computer-based recruitment test.

