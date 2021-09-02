Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amazon to hire 8,000 people in India this year, will host first-ever Career Day on THIS date

Amazon is planning to hire more than 8,000 direct workforce across 35 cities in the country this year across corporate, technology, customer service and operations roles, according to a top company official.

"We have more than 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, including cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, Surat.

"These job opportunities are spread across corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles," Amazon HR Leader - Corporate, APAC, and MENA Deepti Varma told PTI.

She further noted that "we're also hiring for machine learning applied sciences. We are hiring in support functions like HR, finance, legal... quite a lot of them, which are there," she added.

She said the company aims for 20 lakh job openings, both direct and indirect, by 2025, and has already created 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India.

Even during the pandemic, Amazon gave jobs to 3 lakh people, both direct and indirect, and made the entire hiring process virtual, she stated.

Meanwhile, as Amazon is growing in India and has plans to hire in big numbers, the company plans to showcase itself as an exciting place to work through its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16.

This virtual and interactive event will bring together Amazon leadership and employees to share what makes Amazon an exciting workplace, what it is like to work here and how the company is steadfast in its commitment to help India unleash its true potential in the 21st century, Varma said.

Besides, she said, the multiple global and India-focused sessions in the event, 140 Amazon recruiters will conduct 2,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers across the country.

The recruiters will offer advice on how to approach the job search process effectively, resume-building skills, and interview tips that will help candidates in their search for right jobs, she said.

Currently, Amazon employs over 1 lakh professionals across diverse areas like engineering, applied sciences, business management, supply chain, operations, finance, HR to analytics, content creation and acquisition, marketing, real estate, corporate security, video, music and many more, Varma said.

India is the second-largest technology hub for Amazon with Indian talent innovating for not just India, but also globally, noted Varma.

"We are just getting started, and we are seeking passionate builders out there to join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitally transform India.

"This Career Day, we look forward to sharing our long-term commitment to tapping into India's potential in the 21st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy," Amazon India Global Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal added in a statement.

Amazon to hire 55,000 people around the world

Amazon said that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the U.S. The positions range from tech jobs to corporate roles to warehouse work packing and shipping orders for the online shopping giant.

Amazon currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart, which is also ramping up hiring. The company said Wednesday it planned to hire 20,000 people at its Walmart and Sam's Club warehouses to fill online orders to drive lifts.

(With PTI inputs)

