J-K Police announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information on terrorist involved in Rajouri killing

Rajouri targeted killing: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information about the identified terrorist involved in the killing of a man in Kunda village of Rajouri district last evening.

The police have identified the accused as Abu Hamza, who has been involved in numerous terror activities including terrorist attacks, radicalization, recruitment and terrorist financing among others. The police have also assured to keep the informers' identify secret.

Rajouri man shot dead

The incident occurred on Monday night (April 22) when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. As per the police, Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army.

According to the officials, Tahir could have been the target but his brother got shot.

A criminal case has been registered in the First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including Section 302 (murder), Section 120A (conspiracy to commit an offence), Section 121B (waging war or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), Section 122 (collecting arms with the intention of waging war against the Government of India), Section 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), Relevant sections of the Arms Act and Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The case has been registered at the Thanamandi Police Station.

Notably, Razaq's father, Mohammad Akbar, met a similar fate 19 years ago when he was also killed by terrorists in the same village. Akbar was employed in the Social Welfare Department, and following his tragic demise, Razaq was granted a job by the government on compassionate grounds within the same department.

