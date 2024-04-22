Man shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Rajouri, security forces launch search operation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajouri: A man was shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said. He was taken to hospital in injured condition, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The incident occurred when the victim, Mohammad Razaq, came out from a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, Shahdhara Sharif area in Rajouri district situated within the jurisdiction of the Thanamandi police station. The terrorists opened fire from a close range, the officials said.

Security personnel rushed to the spot and launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists.

The deceased was the brother of an Indian Army soldier.

After witnessing his uncle being shot, the nephew recounted the harrowing experience. He described how unidentified assailants opened fire, with his soldier uncle being the intended target, but the bullet struck his other uncle instead. The nephew and his soldier uncle managed to shield and save his life during the attack.

Bihar labourer shot dead

Earlier on April 17, a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. They added that the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in the Bijbehera area, resulting in critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The injured is said to be identified as Raja Shah son of Shankar Shah resident of Bihar. As per locals, he received two bullet injuries one in his neck and another one in his abdomen.

(Report: Rahi Kapoor)

