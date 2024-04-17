Jammu and Kashmir: Bihar labourer shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district, area cordoned off

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: Bihar labourer killed by terrorists in Anantnag.

Jammu and Kashmir: A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today (April 17). The officials said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in the Bijbehera area, resulting in critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

As per locals, he received two bullet injuries one in his neck and another one in his abdomen. The injured is said to be identified as Raja Shah son of Shankar Shah resident of Bihar.

The incident took place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns attack on Bihar labourer

"Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non-local named Raja Shah, of Bihar lost his life in this senseless act of violence," posted Ghulam Nabi Azad on X.

More details are awaited in this regard.

